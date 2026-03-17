Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 17, 2026 : TQQQ, NIO, IBIT, NBIS, NVDA, ETHA, AAL, OKLO, STLA, TME, NOK, CRCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 42.07 to 24,697.41. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 75,537,101 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.15 at $47.61, with 5,125,037 shares traded. This represents a 172.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $5.97, with 2,621,564 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 91.15% of the target price of $6.55.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.08 at $41.86, with 2,476,345 shares traded. This represents a 18.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) is -8.8 at $121.05, with 2,459,000 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NBIS is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.48 at $183.70, with 2,457,470 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.0899 at $17.52, with 2,345,802 shares traded. This represents a 59.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.4495 at $10.94, with 2,324,198 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 66.3% of the target price of $16.5.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +4.87 at $64.56, with 749,986 shares traded. OKLO's current last sale is 67.96% of the target price of $95.



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is +0.1901 at $6.76, with 745,223 shares traded. STLA's current last sale is 78.7% of the target price of $8.59.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -1.84 at $13.25, with 744,528 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.16 at $8.49, with 639,308 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 109.83% of the target price of $7.73.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +0.81 at $126.64, with 613,975 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.22. CRCL's current last sale is 122.36% of the target price of $103.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.