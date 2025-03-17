Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 17, 2025 : QBTS, IONQ, BBAI, NIO, ACHR, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 43.67 to 19,748.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 103,191,744 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +1.45 at $11.60, with 15,574,699 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.09 at $26.09, with 2,736,532 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.19 at $3.72, with 2,731,016 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 62% of the target price of $6.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0198 at $4.92, with 771,686 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.169 at $8.07, with 654,173 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.0398 at $19.96, with 499,313 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a -14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.