Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 16, 2026 : CTMX, TQQQ, ABOS, AIRS, MSTX, SQQQ, NIO, CRCL, RDW, NOK, BBAI, CPNG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 266.97 to 24,647.7. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 131,572,296 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) is +2.34 at $7.02, with 27,793,236 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CTMX is 8.033137; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.46 at $47.39, with 6,584,506 shares traded. This represents a 170.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) is +0.26 at $3.53, with 6,317,132 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABOS is in the "buy range".



AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) is +0.5 at $2.35, with 4,350,229 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AIRS is 8.946537; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is +0.23 at $2.75, with 4,243,859 shares traded. This represents a 75.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.39 at $73.35, with 3,501,683 shares traded. This represents a 18.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1398 at $6.00, with 1,492,946 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 94.49% of the target price of $6.35.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +5.795 at $121.18, with 857,972 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.22. CRCL's current last sale is 122.4% of the target price of $99.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.42 at $10.01, with 756,341 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.1697 at $8.41, with 744,771 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 108.79% of the target price of $7.73.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.07 at $4.01, with 637,566 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 80.2% of the target price of $5.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +1.0721 at $19.52, with 637,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.