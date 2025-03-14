News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 14, 2025 : TSLL, QBTS, NVDA, SHV, TQQQ, SQQQ, NIO, PLTR, BABA, XPEV, IONQ, BBAI

March 14, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 251.02 to 19,476.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 77,868,922 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.41 at $8.98, with 9,550,446 shares traded. This represents a 81.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.7799 at $7.69, with 6,186,704 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.33 at $118.91, with 5,231,590 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.04 at $110.28, with 4,588,236 shares traded. This represents a .34% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.34 at $60.13, with 4,213,057 shares traded. This represents a 23.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.6 at $37.94, with 2,955,790 shares traded. This represents a 44.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0901 at $4.82, with 2,507,042 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +2.8314 at $82.45, with 2,056,596 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 86.34% of the target price of $95.5.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.3 at $141.65, with 1,027,933 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 95.39% of the target price of $148.5.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -1.24 at $24.11, with 1,011,792 shares traded.XPEV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/18/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.92 at $22.29, with 931,599 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.16 at $3.43, with 656,879 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 57.17% of the target price of $6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

