Pre-Market
HLN

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 13, 2026 : HLN, NOK, HIMS, NIO, JNJ, CRCL

March 13, 2026 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 108.49 to 24,642.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 95,635,782 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.01 at $10.06, with 2,844,680 shares traded. HLN's current last sale is 75.07% of the target price of $13.4.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.15 at $8.29, with 1,287,992 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 107.24% of the target price of $7.73.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.46 at $24.30, with 1,188,697 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 101.25% of the target price of $24.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1794 at $5.73, with 968,714 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 90.23% of the target price of $6.35.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is +0.7 at $242.74, with 637,007 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JNJ is in the "buy range".

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +3.89 at $118.07, with 590,471 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.22. CRCL's current last sale is 120.48% of the target price of $98.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HLN
NOK
HIMS
NIO
JNJ
CRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.