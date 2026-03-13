Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 13, 2026 : HLN, NOK, HIMS, NIO, JNJ, CRCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 108.49 to 24,642.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 95,635,782 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.01 at $10.06, with 2,844,680 shares traded. HLN's current last sale is 75.07% of the target price of $13.4.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.15 at $8.29, with 1,287,992 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 107.24% of the target price of $7.73.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.46 at $24.30, with 1,188,697 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 101.25% of the target price of $24.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1794 at $5.73, with 968,714 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 90.23% of the target price of $6.35.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is +0.7 at $242.74, with 637,007 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JNJ is in the "buy range".



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +3.89 at $118.07, with 590,471 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.22. CRCL's current last sale is 120.48% of the target price of $98.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.