Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 13, 2025 : TSLL, INTC, NVDA, TQQQ, SQQQ, SHV

March 13, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -55.77 to 19,540.25. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 192,557,837 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.22 at $8.92, with 24,689,248 shares traded. This represents a 80.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2.3601 at $23.04, with 7,313,669 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 104.73% of the target price of $22.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.14 at $115.88, with 6,558,610 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.98 at $60.15, with 5,662,732 shares traded. This represents a 23.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.6 at $38.09, with 5,083,067 shares traded. This represents a 45.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.0102 at $110.24, with 4,626,670 shares traded. This represents a .3% increase from its 52 Week Low.

