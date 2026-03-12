Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 12, 2026 : TLYS, HIMZ, TQQQ, LCUT, SQQQ, HIMS, TSLL, IBIT, PATH, NOK, NIO, OXY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -154.2 to 24,810.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 74,858,532 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) is +0.9596 at $2.59, with 17,247,049 shares traded. TLYS's current last sale is 115.09% of the target price of $2.25.



Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (HIMZ) is +0.2918 at $3.01, with 7,162,903 shares traded. This represents a 240.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.8182 at $48.53, with 5,010,244 shares traded. This represents a 177.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) is +0.14 at $3.16, with 3,755,217 shares traded. LCUT's current last sale is 63.2% of the target price of $5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.19 at $71.84, with 3,273,445 shares traded. This represents a 16.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +1.459 at $27.34, with 3,174,793 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 113.91% of the target price of $24.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.0018 at $14.99, with 3,052,141 shares traded. This represents a 138.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.14 at $39.93, with 2,789,840 shares traded. This represents a 13.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -1.269 at $11.11, with 2,667,054 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 69.44% of the target price of $16.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.13 at $8.03, with 1,838,962 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 103.88% of the target price of $7.73.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1031 at $5.57, with 1,150,840 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.46% of the target price of $6.3.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +0.99 at $56.57, with 1,006,008 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. OXY's current last sale is 104.76% of the target price of $54.

