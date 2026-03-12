Pre-Market
TLYS

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 12, 2026 : TLYS, HIMZ, TQQQ, LCUT, SQQQ, HIMS, TSLL, IBIT, PATH, NOK, NIO, OXY

March 12, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -154.2 to 24,810.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 74,858,532 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) is +0.9596 at $2.59, with 17,247,049 shares traded. TLYS's current last sale is 115.09% of the target price of $2.25.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (HIMZ) is +0.2918 at $3.01, with 7,162,903 shares traded. This represents a 240.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.8182 at $48.53, with 5,010,244 shares traded. This represents a 177.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) is +0.14 at $3.16, with 3,755,217 shares traded. LCUT's current last sale is 63.2% of the target price of $5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.19 at $71.84, with 3,273,445 shares traded. This represents a 16.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +1.459 at $27.34, with 3,174,793 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 113.91% of the target price of $24.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.0018 at $14.99, with 3,052,141 shares traded. This represents a 138.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.14 at $39.93, with 2,789,840 shares traded. This represents a 13.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -1.269 at $11.11, with 2,667,054 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 69.44% of the target price of $16.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.13 at $8.03, with 1,838,962 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 103.88% of the target price of $7.73.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1031 at $5.57, with 1,150,840 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.46% of the target price of $6.3.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +0.99 at $56.57, with 1,006,008 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. OXY's current last sale is 104.76% of the target price of $54.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TLYS
HIMZ
TQQQ
LCUT
SQQQ
HIMS
TSLL
IBIT
PATH
NOK
NIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.