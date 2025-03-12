News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 12, 2025 : TSLL, INTC, NVDA, TSLA, SQQQ, TQQQ, NIO, APH, XPEV, QBTS, BBAI, SMR

March 12, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

March 12, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 294.94 to 19,671.9. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 238,920,714 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.6399 at $8.55, with 19,317,837 shares traded. This represents a 73.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.07 at $20.85, with 10,791,500 shares traded.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.85 at $111.60, with 5,081,445 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +8.7275 at $239.31, with 4,634,489 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.21 at $37.59, with 4,205,820 shares traded. This represents a 43.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.88 at $60.99, with 4,124,764 shares traded. This represents a 24.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $5.14, with 2,834,891 shares traded.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) is unchanged at $61.64, with 2,020,961 shares traded.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -1.6197 at $24.72, with 1,298,238 shares traded.XPEV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/18/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.09 at $5.47, with 949,980 shares traded.QBTS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/13/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.09 per share, which represents a -10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1 at $3.28, with 913,714 shares traded.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.06 at $16.15, with 830,580 shares traded.

