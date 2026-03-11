Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 11, 2026 : ORCL, NIO, NOK, CRCL, BP, HIMS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -35.8 to 24,920.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 113,320,486 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +15.34 at $164.74, with 2,986,117 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1213 at $5.58, with 2,825,931 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 89.26% of the target price of $6.25.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.03 at $7.77, with 1,063,675 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 100.52% of the target price of $7.73.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +1.99 at $120.08, with 730,861 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.22. CRCL's current last sale is 122.53% of the target price of $98.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.74 at $40.68, with 575,894 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 105.66% of the target price of $38.5.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -0.309 at $23.16, with 569,979 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 96.5% of the target price of $24.

