News & Insights

Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 11, 2025 : TSLL, TSLA, NVDA, TQQQ, PLTR, SQQQ, NIO, BBAI, KSS, TAL, BABA, XPEV

March 11, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 19.47 to 19,450.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 256,722,916 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.12 at $7.50, with 33,395,899 shares traded.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.9 at $224.05, with 9,179,380 shares traded.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.03 at $107.01, with 7,197,751 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.32 at $60.13, with 5,787,999 shares traded.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.54 at $76.92, with 4,942,532 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.23 at $38.14, with 4,934,708 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.28 at $4.74, with 4,367,773 shares traded.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.03 at $3.17, with 1,590,181 shares traded.

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is -1.8099 at $10.24, with 1,587,685 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Kohl’s Jumps 7.8% on Q4 Beat and Positive Outlook

TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.25 at $13.16, with 1,335,852 shares traded.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +5.31 at $137.85, with 1,252,260 shares traded.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +2.2 at $25.15, with 857,790 shares traded.XPEV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/18/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSLL
TSLA
NVDA
TQQQ
PLTR
SQQQ
NIO
BBAI
KSS
TAL
BABA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.