Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 11, 2025 : TSLL, TSLA, NVDA, TQQQ, PLTR, SQQQ, NIO, BBAI, KSS, TAL, BABA, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 19.47 to 19,450.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 256,722,916 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.12 at $7.50, with 33,395,899 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.9 at $224.05, with 9,179,380 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.03 at $107.01, with 7,197,751 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.32 at $60.13, with 5,787,999 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.54 at $76.92, with 4,942,532 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.23 at $38.14, with 4,934,708 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.28 at $4.74, with 4,367,773 shares traded.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.03 at $3.17, with 1,590,181 shares traded.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is -1.8099 at $10.24, with 1,587,685 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Kohl’s Jumps 7.8% on Q4 Beat and Positive Outlook



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.25 at $13.16, with 1,335,852 shares traded.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +5.31 at $137.85, with 1,252,260 shares traded.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +2.2 at $25.15, with 857,790 shares traded.XPEV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/18/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024.

