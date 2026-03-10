Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 10, 2026 : NIO, TQQQ, HIMZ, TSLL, SQQQ, IBIT, CONL, HIMS, JOBY, SMR, KSS, CRCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -32.49 to 24,934.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 317,581,627 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.33 at $5.27, with 8,049,951 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.32% of the target price of $6.25.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.28 at $49.11, with 6,722,953 shares traded. This represents a 180.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (HIMZ) is +0.19 at $2.22, with 6,256,592 shares traded. This represents a 151.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.09 at $14.44, with 4,554,752 shares traded. This represents a 129.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.41 at $71.01, with 4,312,943 shares traded. This represents a 15.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.83 at $39.96, with 4,138,943 shares traded. This represents a 13.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (CONL) is +0.35 at $9.93, with 3,613,383 shares traded. This represents a 97.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +1.12 at $23.28, with 2,570,424 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 119.38% of the target price of $19.5.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.32 at $10.36, with 1,157,648 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 82.88% of the target price of $12.5.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.13 at $12.29, with 1,134,946 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 58.52% of the target price of $21.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is -0.37 at $14.43, with 897,764 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Kohl’s Jumps 7.8% on Q4 Beat and Positive Outlook



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +1 at $112.84, with 765,698 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.22. CRCL's current last sale is 115.14% of the target price of $98.

