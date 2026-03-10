Pre-Market
NIO

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 10, 2026 : NIO, TQQQ, HIMZ, TSLL, SQQQ, IBIT, CONL, HIMS, JOBY, SMR, KSS, CRCL

March 10, 2026 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -32.49 to 24,934.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 317,581,627 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.33 at $5.27, with 8,049,951 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.32% of the target price of $6.25.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.28 at $49.11, with 6,722,953 shares traded. This represents a 180.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (HIMZ) is +0.19 at $2.22, with 6,256,592 shares traded. This represents a 151.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.09 at $14.44, with 4,554,752 shares traded. This represents a 129.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.41 at $71.01, with 4,312,943 shares traded. This represents a 15.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.83 at $39.96, with 4,138,943 shares traded. This represents a 13.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (CONL) is +0.35 at $9.93, with 3,613,383 shares traded. This represents a 97.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +1.12 at $23.28, with 2,570,424 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 119.38% of the target price of $19.5.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.32 at $10.36, with 1,157,648 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 82.88% of the target price of $12.5.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.13 at $12.29, with 1,134,946 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 58.52% of the target price of $21.

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is -0.37 at $14.43, with 897,764 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Kohl’s Jumps 7.8% on Q4 Beat and Positive Outlook

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +1 at $112.84, with 765,698 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.22. CRCL's current last sale is 115.14% of the target price of $98.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NIO
TQQQ
HIMZ
TSLL
SQQQ
IBIT
CONL
HIMS
JOBY
SMR
KSS
CRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.