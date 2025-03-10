Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 10, 2025 : RDFN, TSLL, TRVI, TQQQ, IBIT, NVDA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -350.25 to 19,851.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 106,721,369 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is +4.43 at $10.25, with 13,822,391 shares traded. RDFN's current last sale is 141.38% of the target price of $7.25.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.76 at $9.90, with 13,286,348 shares traded.



Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) is +1.72 at $6.02, with 6,792,433 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TRVI is 8.593326; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.34 at $64.07, with 5,705,565 shares traded.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -2.37 at $47.06, with 5,533,992 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.88 at $109.81, with 5,248,972 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.