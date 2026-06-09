Pre-Market
DAIC

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 9, 2026 : DAIC, NUVL, NOK, RDW, TQQQ, TSLL, SQQQ, INTC, NIO, SMR, IONQ, SGOV

June 09, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 242.16 to 29,656.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 108,671,864 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) is +0.81 at $3.07, with 12,385,446 shares traded.

Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) is +34.41 at $122.90, with 10,899,476 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NUVL is 9.47026; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.2097 at $14.80, with 6,464,783 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -1.37 at $17.20, with 4,796,472 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.73 at $78.00, with 3,863,301 shares traded. This represents a 118.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.4198 at $14.28, with 3,831,071 shares traded. This represents a 49.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.931 at $40.33, with 3,794,667 shares traded. This represents a 10.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2.54 at $112.81, with 3,519,895 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 137.57% of the target price of $82.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $5.54, with 973,547 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 79.14% of the target price of $7.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.15 at $10.91, with 957,720 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 64.18% of the target price of $17.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.09 at $63.89, with 734,273 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is +0.01 at $100.47, with 592,176 shares traded. This represents a .2% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DAIC
NUVL
NOK
RDW
TQQQ
TSLL
SQQQ
INTC
NIO
SMR
IONQ

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