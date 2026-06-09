Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 9, 2026 : DAIC, NUVL, NOK, RDW, TQQQ, TSLL, SQQQ, INTC, NIO, SMR, IONQ, SGOV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 242.16 to 29,656.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 108,671,864 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) is +0.81 at $3.07, with 12,385,446 shares traded.



Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) is +34.41 at $122.90, with 10,899,476 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NUVL is 9.47026; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.2097 at $14.80, with 6,464,783 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -1.37 at $17.20, with 4,796,472 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.73 at $78.00, with 3,863,301 shares traded. This represents a 118.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.4198 at $14.28, with 3,831,071 shares traded. This represents a 49.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.931 at $40.33, with 3,794,667 shares traded. This represents a 10.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2.54 at $112.81, with 3,519,895 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 137.57% of the target price of $82.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $5.54, with 973,547 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 79.14% of the target price of $7.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.15 at $10.91, with 957,720 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 64.18% of the target price of $17.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.09 at $63.89, with 734,273 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is +0.01 at $100.47, with 592,176 shares traded. This represents a .2% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.