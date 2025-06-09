Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 9, 2025 : TSLL, TSLA, TSLQ, WBD, IBIT, NVDA, CRCL, ACHR, IONQ, JOBY, BBAI, QBTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.09 to 21,790.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 293,833,440 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.325 at $10.18, with 32,419,591 shares traded. This represents a 61.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.68 at $290.46, with 6,271,813 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 96.34% of the target price of $301.5.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is +0.72 at $22.89, with 5,854,512 shares traded. This represents a 50.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is +0.84 at $10.66, with 4,467,337 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.01. WBD's current last sale is 83.61% of the target price of $12.75.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.91 at $61.17, with 3,302,883 shares traded. This represents a 116.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.58 at $143.30, with 3,018,768 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +17.6 at $125.30, with 2,824,260 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +1.26 at $11.45, with 2,534,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +3.33 at $42.35, with 2,270,084 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.8201 at $8.94, with 2,124,863 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 111.75% of the target price of $8.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.09 at $3.94, with 1,876,201 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 78.8% of the target price of $5.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.2497 at $18.87, with 1,748,773 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.