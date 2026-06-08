Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 8, 2026 : NVDA, NOK, TQQQ, SQQQ, IBIT, TSLL, NRIX, RDW, TE, BMNR, SMR, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 491.7 to 29,449.3. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 166,916,435 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +5.0025 at $210.10, with 9,170,323 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.51 at $14.89, with 9,085,724 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +3.28 at $76.33, with 7,684,803 shares traded. This represents a 113.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.97 at $41.22, with 7,090,522 shares traded. This represents a 12.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.56 at $35.70, with 6,181,978 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.55 at $13.27, with 5,691,453 shares traded. This represents a 38.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) is +2.322 at $16.96, with 5,257,901 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NRIX is 22.210778; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +1.09 at $19.54, with 2,504,003 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is +0.64 at $10.07, with 1,676,958 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TE is in the "buy range".



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.69 at $16.59, with 1,480,689 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.4602 at $10.96, with 1,333,195 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 64.47% of the target price of $17.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +2.68 at $59.46, with 1,125,019 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.