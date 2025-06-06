Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 6, 2025 : TSLL, TSLQ, TSLA, SQQQ, TSLS, CRCL, NVDA, NIO, BBAI, TGE, QBTS, SPCE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 163.02 to 21,710.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 130,930,526 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.79 at $10.60, with 45,119,128 shares traded. This represents a 68.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -1.98 at $21.94, with 12,269,462 shares traded. This represents a 44.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +11.93 at $296.63, with 11,984,467 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.38% of the target price of $301.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2408 at $22.75, with 4,080,563 shares traded. This represents a 3.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is -0.37 at $8.55, with 3,006,931 shares traded. This represents a 25.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +11.17 at $94.40, with 2,870,042 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.85 at $140.84, with 2,563,199 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $3.59, with 1,031,854 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 89.75% of the target price of $4.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.0897 at $3.86, with 973,714 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 77.19% of the target price of $5.



The Generation Essentials Group (TGE) is +4.05 at $14.09, with 901,325 shares traded.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.1499 at $16.62, with 624,558 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.1801 at $3.31, with 520,402 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 73.56% of the target price of $4.5.

