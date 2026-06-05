Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 5, 2026 : DAIC, MRLN, NOK, NVDA, ETHA, IBIT, SQQQ, RDW, IVZ, BMNR, SMR, AEG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -345.53 to 30,062.28. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 103,228,080 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) is -0.38 at $2.66, with 7,387,561 shares traded.



Merlin, Inc. (MRLN) is +2.5818 at $9.76, with 5,913,280 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRLN is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.7701 at $15.85, with 5,900,303 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -3.27 at $215.39, with 5,735,180 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.822 at $12.57, with 5,322,985 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.77 at $35.25, with 4,472,504 shares traded. This represents a -.14% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.341 at $39.10, with 4,148,796 shares traded. This represents a 6.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.64 at $22.07, with 3,379,876 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



Invesco Plc (IVZ) is unchanged at $28.17, with 2,301,971 shares traded. IVZ's current last sale is 97.14% of the target price of $29.



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is -0.95 at $16.94, with 2,248,573 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.1897 at $12.19, with 2,066,699 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 71.7% of the target price of $17.



Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is +0.02 at $8.34, with 1,526,443 shares traded. AEG's current last sale is 88.96% of the target price of $9.375.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.