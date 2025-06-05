Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 5, 2025 : TSLL, APLD, TSLQ, TSLA, SQQQ, PL, NVDA, BBAI, AG, NIO, SBSW, HIMS

June 05, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 15.74 to 21,737.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 85,722,524 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.78 at $12.94, with 16,039,313 shares traded. This represents a 105.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is +1.0328 at $14.28, with 10,020,319 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is +1.07 at $19.67, with 3,497,399 shares traded. This represents a 29.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -9.35 at $322.70, with 3,370,714 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 107.03% of the target price of $301.5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $22.45, with 3,189,849 shares traded. This represents a .49% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) is +0.9098 at $4.90, with 2,852,044 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PL is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.4399 at $141.48, with 2,244,378 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.03 at $4.23, with 1,087,165 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 84.6% of the target price of $5.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is +0.46 at $7.74, with 804,444 shares traded. AG's current last sale is 101.11% of the target price of $7.655.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0401 at $3.71, with 772,750 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 92.75% of the target price of $4.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is +0.42 at $6.45, with 660,707 shares traded. SBSW's current last sale is 117.27% of the target price of $5.5.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.69 at $54.30, with 594,751 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. HIMS's current last sale is 129.29% of the target price of $42.

