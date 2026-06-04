Pre-Market
NOK

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 4, 2026 : NOK, IBIT, SQQQ, TQQQ, AVGO, NOWL, IONZ, BB, BMNR, RDW, NOW, NIO

June 04, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -325.29 to 30,245.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 145,171,711 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.9604 at $15.77, with 12,232,913 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -1.19 at $35.81, with 10,958,984 shares traded. This represents a 1.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.441 at $38.63, with 7,712,919 shares traded. This represents a 5.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.32 at $83.24, with 5,014,496 shares traded. This represents a 133.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -68.13 at $411.10, with 4,118,593 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".

GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF (NOWL) is +0.42 at $6.84, with 4,077,206 shares traded. This represents a 95.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.18 at $2.20, with 3,782,902 shares traded. This represents a 27.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is -1.08 at $9.10, with 2,855,281 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 186.67% of the target price of $4.875.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is -0.23 at $16.67, with 2,619,807 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.81 at $19.43, with 2,281,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is +3.873 at $121.77, with 1,689,451 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.02 at $5.73, with 1,611,314 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.86% of the target price of $7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NOK
IBIT
SQQQ
TQQQ
AVGO
NOWL
IONZ
BB
BMNR
RDW
NOW
NI

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