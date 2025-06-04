Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 4, 2025 : KWM, TSLL, SGMT, NVDA, SQQQ, TQQQ, BBAI, NIO, HIMS, QBTS, JOBY, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -6.32 to 21,656.26. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 94,660,692 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



K Wave Media, Ltd. (KWM) is +3.38 at $5.30, with 17,737,768 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.02 at $14.79, with 10,162,913 shares traded. This represents a 135.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) is +0.68 at $4.31, with 8,331,719 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SGMT is 8.211725; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.7097 at $141.93, with 4,420,224 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $22.72, with 4,010,345 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.18 at $73.10, with 3,206,560 shares traded. This represents a 108.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.02 at $3.81, with 1,429,088 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 76.2% of the target price of $5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $3.54, with 1,144,056 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 82.33% of the target price of $4.3.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.44 at $55.17, with 948,893 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. HIMS's current last sale is 131.36% of the target price of $42.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.52 at $17.16, with 948,835 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.0612 at $8.09, with 580,972 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 101.14% of the target price of $8.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.23 at $116.20, with 543,862 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 71.73% of the target price of $162.

