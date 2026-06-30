Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 30, 2026 : VWAV, CAST, RDW, TQQQ, NOK, IBIT, PYXS, TSLL, KRG, JOBY, EPD, QXO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 10.98 to 29,785.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 93,304,552 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (VWAV) is +0.5 at $5.12, with 8,563,784 shares traded.



FreeCast, Inc. (CAST) is +0.7201 at $6.32, with 3,800,978 shares traded. CAST's current last sale is 105.34% of the target price of $6.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.79 at $12.48, with 3,557,130 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.1387 at $77.33, with 3,329,710 shares traded. This represents a 107.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.19 at $13.22, with 3,271,672 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.88 at $33.30, with 2,933,314 shares traded. This represents a 1.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS) is -0.31 at $2.55, with 2,775,074 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYXS is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.41 at $13.23, with 2,744,291 shares traded. This represents a 37.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is unchanged at $28.90, with 2,076,124 shares traded. KRG's current last sale is 103.21% of the target price of $28.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.56 at $9.19, with 1,812,798 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 79.91% of the target price of $11.5.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -0.01 at $36.65, with 1,347,189 shares traded. EPD's current last sale is 89.39% of the target price of $41.



QXO, Inc. (QXO) is +1.08 at $18.90, with 1,221,993 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QXO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.