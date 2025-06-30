Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 30, 2025 : TSLL, CSCO, BBAI, SQQQ, NVDA, PLTR, TQQQ, CRCL, GE, HPE, QS, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 123.47 to 22,657.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 137,039,769 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.22 at $12.05, with 14,573,280 shares traded. This represents a 91.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.27 at $68.92, with 6,933,268 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.45 at $6.29, with 6,881,280 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 125.8% of the target price of $5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.35 at $19.59, with 3,643,263 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.74 at $158.49, with 3,048,286 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +5.76 at $136.50, with 2,963,720 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 124.09% of the target price of $110.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.54 at $82.96, with 2,813,202 shares traded. This represents a 137.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +1.3795 at $181.81, with 2,680,565 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 82.64% of the target price of $220.



GE Aerospace (GE) is +2.69 at $257.20, with 1,245,811 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +2.69 at $21.10, with 1,156,467 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 100.48% of the target price of $21.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +0.08 at $6.70, with 1,097,750 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 134% of the target price of $5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $3.50, with 848,545 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 87.5% of the target price of $4.

