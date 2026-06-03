Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 3, 2026 : NOK, INTC, MRVL, IREN, TSLL, NVDA, RKLZ, BB, PFE, SPCE, SMR, TE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 26.09 to 30,686.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 128,038,229 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.025 at $16.88, with 13,817,197 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +6.78 at $114.71, with 9,630,288 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 139.89% of the target price of $82.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +35.41 at $326.20, with 9,608,006 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



IREN Limited (IREN) is +3.89 at $70.49, with 4,250,086 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IREN is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.2903 at $14.72, with 3,823,433 shares traded. This represents a 66.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.49 at $223.31, with 3,493,066 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RKLB ETF (RKLZ) is +0.16 at $2.50, with 3,430,639 shares traded. This represents a 49.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.463 at $10.78, with 3,269,365 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.07 at $25.48, with 3,013,485 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 91% of the target price of $28.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -0.2401 at $4.35, with 2,546,481 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 140.32% of the target price of $3.1.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.22 at $13.73, with 2,519,329 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 80.76% of the target price of $17.



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is +0.0196 at $12.06, with 2,499,218 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.