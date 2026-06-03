Pre-Market
NOK

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 3, 2026 : NOK, INTC, MRVL, IREN, TSLL, NVDA, RKLZ, BB, PFE, SPCE, SMR, TE

June 03, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 26.09 to 30,686.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 128,038,229 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.025 at $16.88, with 13,817,197 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +6.78 at $114.71, with 9,630,288 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 139.89% of the target price of $82.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +35.41 at $326.20, with 9,608,006 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

IREN Limited (IREN) is +3.89 at $70.49, with 4,250,086 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IREN is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.2903 at $14.72, with 3,823,433 shares traded. This represents a 66.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.49 at $223.31, with 3,493,066 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RKLB ETF (RKLZ) is +0.16 at $2.50, with 3,430,639 shares traded. This represents a 49.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.463 at $10.78, with 3,269,365 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.07 at $25.48, with 3,013,485 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 91% of the target price of $28.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -0.2401 at $4.35, with 2,546,481 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 140.32% of the target price of $3.1.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.22 at $13.73, with 2,519,329 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 80.76% of the target price of $17.

T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is +0.0196 at $12.06, with 2,499,218 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

NOK
INTC
MRVL
IREN
TSLL
NVDA
RKLZ
BB
PFE
SPCE
SMR
T

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