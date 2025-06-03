Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 3, 2025 : APLD, TSLL, NIO, SQQQ, NVDA, HIMS, TQQQ, GLBE, JOBY, OKLO, QBTS, VZ

June 03, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -5.9 to 21,485.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 71,464,151 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is +0.54 at $10.68, with 7,330,565 shares traded. APLD's current last sale is 106.8% of the target price of $10.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1 at $14.74, with 6,897,417 shares traded. This represents a 134.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $3.40, with 6,822,152 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 75.56% of the target price of $4.5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $23.17, with 3,739,341 shares traded. This represents a 2.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.77 at $138.15, with 2,997,947 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +3.63 at $60.40, with 2,444,534 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. HIMS's current last sale is 143.81% of the target price of $42.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.09 at $71.70, with 2,368,804 shares traded. This represents a 104.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) is +0.05 at $32.25, with 1,725,420 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLBE is in the "buy range".

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.59 at $8.09, with 1,698,634 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 101.13% of the target price of $8.

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +3.34 at $55.78, with 1,557,440 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OKLO is in the "buy range".

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.2691 at $17.38, with 1,253,510 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.08 at $44.02, with 1,164,846 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 93.66% of the target price of $47.

