Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 29, 2026 : NNBR, PETS, CMCSA, IBIT, RKLZ, TQQQ, NOK, RDW, BMNR, BB, BABA, SPCE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 244.55 to 29,362.79. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 184,407,727 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NN, Inc. (NNBR) is +1.31 at $4.07, with 39,045,126 shares traded. NNBR's current last sale is 67.83% of the target price of $6.



PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) is +0.5187 at $2.28, with 11,248,104 shares traded. PETS's current last sale is 74.1% of the target price of $3.075.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +5.38 at $28.55, with 7,275,313 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 89.22% of the target price of $32.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.35 at $34.20, with 5,642,567 shares traded. This represents a 4.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RKLB ETF (RKLZ) is -0.7895 at $3.22, with 4,971,217 shares traded. This represents a 92.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.8798 at $74.71, with 3,448,105 shares traded. This represents a 100.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.2 at $12.81, with 3,030,183 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.74 at $11.67, with 1,467,467 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.3 at $13.86, with 968,541 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is -0.02 at $11.38, with 864,751 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.09 at $95.90, with 745,362 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.13 at $3.08, with 687,138 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 99.35% of the target price of $3.1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.