Pre-Market
NNBR

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 29, 2026 : NNBR, PETS, CMCSA, IBIT, RKLZ, TQQQ, NOK, RDW, BMNR, BB, BABA, SPCE

June 29, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 244.55 to 29,362.79. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 184,407,727 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NN, Inc. (NNBR) is +1.31 at $4.07, with 39,045,126 shares traded. NNBR's current last sale is 67.83% of the target price of $6.

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) is +0.5187 at $2.28, with 11,248,104 shares traded. PETS's current last sale is 74.1% of the target price of $3.075.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +5.38 at $28.55, with 7,275,313 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 89.22% of the target price of $32.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.35 at $34.20, with 5,642,567 shares traded. This represents a 4.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RKLB ETF (RKLZ) is -0.7895 at $3.22, with 4,971,217 shares traded. This represents a 92.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.8798 at $74.71, with 3,448,105 shares traded. This represents a 100.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.2 at $12.81, with 3,030,183 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.74 at $11.67, with 1,467,467 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.3 at $13.86, with 968,541 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is -0.02 at $11.38, with 864,751 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.09 at $95.90, with 745,362 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.13 at $3.08, with 687,138 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 99.35% of the target price of $3.1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NNBR
PETS
CMCSA
IBIT
RKLZ
TQQQ
NOK
RDW
BMNR
BB
BABA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.