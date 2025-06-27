Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 27, 2025 : TSLL, BBAI, QS, SQQQ, BMY, NVDA, TQQQ, AMD, RILY, NKE, SRFM, OKLO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 79.58 to 22,526.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 68,987,998 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.09 at $12.53, with 5,406,480 shares traded. This represents a 99.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.0501 at $5.85, with 4,897,707 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 117% of the target price of $5.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -0.0902 at $7.56, with 4,867,189 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 151.2% of the target price of $5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.25 at $19.89, with 4,038,330 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.1499 at $46.80, with 3,058,248 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 85.09% of the target price of $55.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.14 at $156.16, with 2,904,351 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.09 at $81.72, with 2,638,960 shares traded. This represents a 133.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +1.14 at $144.82, with 2,598,426 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) is +0.1605 at $3.15, with 2,187,974 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RILY is 9.562336; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +6.72 at $69.26, with 2,139,133 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 98.94% of the target price of $70.



Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is +0.0687 at $3.48, with 1,707,684 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SRFM is in the "strong buy range".



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +3.86 at $59.71, with 1,321,116 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OKLO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.