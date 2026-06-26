Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 26, 2026 : SQQQ, IBIT, TQQQ, TSLL, NOK, MU, MUD, INFQ, NIO, BMNR, BABA, BB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -405.9 to 29,034.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 128,974,256 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.45 at $40.92, with 5,457,958 shares traded. This represents a 14.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.22 at $33.74, with 5,076,083 shares traded. This represents a 2.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.611 at $72.34, with 4,742,829 shares traded. This represents a 93.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.26 at $11.12, with 3,224,754 shares traded. This represents a 15.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.52 at $13.46, with 3,054,669 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -68.18 at $1,145.38, with 2,500,594 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $25.7. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X ETF (MUD) is +0.542 at $9.86, with 2,049,990 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Infleqtion, Inc. (INFQ) is +0.43 at $13.22, with 1,244,735 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFQ is in the "strong buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $4.67, with 958,008 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67.68% of the target price of $6.9.



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is -0.2 at $13.12, with 907,277 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.92 at $92.15, with 855,255 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is -0.3361 at $10.00, with 616,667 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 151.57% of the target price of $6.6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.