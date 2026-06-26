Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 26, 2026 : SQQQ, IBIT, TQQQ, TSLL, NOK, MU, MUD, INFQ, NIO, BMNR, BABA, BB

June 26, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -405.9 to 29,034.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 128,974,256 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.45 at $40.92, with 5,457,958 shares traded. This represents a 14.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.22 at $33.74, with 5,076,083 shares traded. This represents a 2.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.611 at $72.34, with 4,742,829 shares traded. This represents a 93.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.26 at $11.12, with 3,224,754 shares traded. This represents a 15.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.52 at $13.46, with 3,054,669 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -68.18 at $1,145.38, with 2,500,594 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $25.7. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X ETF (MUD) is +0.542 at $9.86, with 2,049,990 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Infleqtion, Inc. (INFQ) is +0.43 at $13.22, with 1,244,735 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFQ is in the "strong buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $4.67, with 958,008 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67.68% of the target price of $6.9.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is -0.2 at $13.12, with 907,277 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.92 at $92.15, with 855,255 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is -0.3361 at $10.00, with 616,667 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 151.57% of the target price of $6.6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SQQQ
IBIT
TQQQ
TSLL
NOK
MU
MUD
INFQ
NIO
BMNR
BABA
B

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.