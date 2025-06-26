Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 26, 2025 : ALT, TSLL, NVDA, GLNG, SRFM, BBAI, SQQQ, MU, NIO, CRCL, QS, JPM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 95.31 to 22,333.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 155,943,518 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is -4.56 at $3.15, with 21,157,349 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALT is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.06 at $12.64, with 10,767,047 shares traded. This represents a 100.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.36 at $156.67, with 7,203,843 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is +0.21 at $41.30, with 5,024,292 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLNG is in the "strong buy range".



Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is +0.3599 at $2.90, with 3,339,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SRFM is in the "strong buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.12 at $4.93, with 3,262,293 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 98.6% of the target price of $5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.28 at $20.42, with 3,100,249 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +2.5987 at $129.85, with 3,061,527 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0097 at $3.48, with 2,249,331 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 86.99% of the target price of $4.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +6.98 at $205.60, with 2,165,674 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 93.45% of the target price of $220.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -0.05 at $5.62, with 1,679,782 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 112.4% of the target price of $5.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +1.05 at $285.11, with 1,257,747 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.47. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.