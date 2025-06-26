Pre-Market
ALT

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 26, 2025 : ALT, TSLL, NVDA, GLNG, SRFM, BBAI, SQQQ, MU, NIO, CRCL, QS, JPM

June 26, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 95.31 to 22,333.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 155,943,518 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is -4.56 at $3.15, with 21,157,349 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALT is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.06 at $12.64, with 10,767,047 shares traded. This represents a 100.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.36 at $156.67, with 7,203,843 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is +0.21 at $41.30, with 5,024,292 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLNG is in the "strong buy range".

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is +0.3599 at $2.90, with 3,339,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SRFM is in the "strong buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.12 at $4.93, with 3,262,293 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 98.6% of the target price of $5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.28 at $20.42, with 3,100,249 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +2.5987 at $129.85, with 3,061,527 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0097 at $3.48, with 2,249,331 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 86.99% of the target price of $4.

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +6.98 at $205.60, with 2,165,674 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 93.45% of the target price of $220.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -0.05 at $5.62, with 1,679,782 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 112.4% of the target price of $5.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +1.05 at $285.11, with 1,257,747 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.47. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ALT
TSLL
NVDA
GLNG
SRFM
BBAI
SQQQ
MU
NIO
CRCL
QS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.