Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 25, 2026 : WEN, SQQQ, TSLL, NOK, ACN, TQQQ, SPCX, MU, BB, NIO, NOW, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 671.81 to 29,891.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 127,804,801 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is +0.5368 at $8.40, with 10,527,871 shares traded. WEN's current last sale is 104.96% of the target price of $8.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.5002 at $37.95, with 3,977,669 shares traded. This represents a 6.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.03 at $11.45, with 3,928,123 shares traded. This represents a 19.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.41 at $14.22, with 3,689,268 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Accenture plc (ACN) is -1.15 at $128.00, with 3,563,764 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.91. ACN's current last sale is 71.11% of the target price of $180.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +4.511 at $77.81, with 3,557,726 shares traded. This represents a 108.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +3.36 at $157.90, with 3,554,354 shares traded. SPCX's current last sale is 91.54% of the target price of $172.5.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +179.49 at $1,228.00, with 3,531,461 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $24.95. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.6388 at $9.26, with 2,827,827 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 189.92% of the target price of $4.875.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0013 at $4.90, with 2,417,529 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71% of the target price of $6.9.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is -1.34 at $92.46, with 1,500,242 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.8586 at $96.94, with 1,196,996 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.