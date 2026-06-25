Pre-Market
WEN

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 25, 2026 : WEN, SQQQ, TSLL, NOK, ACN, TQQQ, SPCX, MU, BB, NIO, NOW, BABA

June 25, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 671.81 to 29,891.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 127,804,801 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is +0.5368 at $8.40, with 10,527,871 shares traded. WEN's current last sale is 104.96% of the target price of $8.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.5002 at $37.95, with 3,977,669 shares traded. This represents a 6.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.03 at $11.45, with 3,928,123 shares traded. This represents a 19.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.41 at $14.22, with 3,689,268 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Accenture plc (ACN) is -1.15 at $128.00, with 3,563,764 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.91. ACN's current last sale is 71.11% of the target price of $180.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +4.511 at $77.81, with 3,557,726 shares traded. This represents a 108.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +3.36 at $157.90, with 3,554,354 shares traded. SPCX's current last sale is 91.54% of the target price of $172.5.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +179.49 at $1,228.00, with 3,531,461 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $24.95. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.6388 at $9.26, with 2,827,827 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 189.92% of the target price of $4.875.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0013 at $4.90, with 2,417,529 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71% of the target price of $6.9.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is -1.34 at $92.46, with 1,500,242 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.8586 at $96.94, with 1,196,996 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WEN
SQQQ
TSLL
NOK
ACN
TQQQ
MU
BB
NIO
NOW
BAB

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