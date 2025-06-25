Pre-Market
QS

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 25, 2025 : QS, TSLL, BBAI, RZLV, NVDA, CMCSA, SQQQ, CRCL, QSI, SRFM, QXO, BB

June 25, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 92.78 to 22,283.3. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 115,579,611 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +1.7401 at $6.07, with 13,806,963 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 121.4% of the target price of $5.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.2202 at $13.84, with 12,754,086 shares traded. This represents a 120.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.23 at $5.46, with 9,705,672 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 109.2% of the target price of $5.

Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) is +0.1389 at $2.92, with 6,993,211 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RZLV is in the "strong buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.31 at $149.21, with 4,571,225 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $35.21, with 4,143,580 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 88.03% of the target price of $40.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2333 at $20.62, with 3,964,375 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +0.15 at $222.80, with 3,787,689 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 94.81% of the target price of $235.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) is +0.18 at $2.06, with 3,334,750 shares traded. QSI's current last sale is 58.86% of the target price of $3.5.

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is +0.31 at $3.91, with 2,091,851 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SRFM is in the "strong buy range".

QXO, Inc. (QXO) is -1.87 at $21.64, with 1,430,373 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QXO is in the "strong buy range".

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.3 at $4.63, with 878,603 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 108.94% of the target price of $4.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

QS
TSLL
BBAI
RZLV
NVDA
CMCSA
SQQQ
CRCL
QSI
SRFM
QXO
B

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.