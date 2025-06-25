Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 25, 2025 : QS, TSLL, BBAI, RZLV, NVDA, CMCSA, SQQQ, CRCL, QSI, SRFM, QXO, BB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 92.78 to 22,283.3. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 115,579,611 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +1.7401 at $6.07, with 13,806,963 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 121.4% of the target price of $5.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.2202 at $13.84, with 12,754,086 shares traded. This represents a 120.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.23 at $5.46, with 9,705,672 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 109.2% of the target price of $5.



Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) is +0.1389 at $2.92, with 6,993,211 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RZLV is in the "strong buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.31 at $149.21, with 4,571,225 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $35.21, with 4,143,580 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 88.03% of the target price of $40.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2333 at $20.62, with 3,964,375 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +0.15 at $222.80, with 3,787,689 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 94.81% of the target price of $235.



Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) is +0.18 at $2.06, with 3,334,750 shares traded. QSI's current last sale is 58.86% of the target price of $3.5.



Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is +0.31 at $3.91, with 2,091,851 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SRFM is in the "strong buy range".



QXO, Inc. (QXO) is -1.87 at $21.64, with 1,430,373 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QXO is in the "strong buy range".



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.3 at $4.63, with 878,603 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 108.94% of the target price of $4.25.

