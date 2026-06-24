Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 24, 2026 : WEN, NOK, ABSI, RUN, SQQQ, SPCX, CCXI, NVS, NIO, INFQ, AMC, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 160.39 to 29,507.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 102,362,656 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is +1.4644 at $7.72, with 18,113,633 shares traded. WEN's current last sale is 96.49% of the target price of $8.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.2287 at $13.93, with 5,995,700 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Absci Corporation (ABSI) is +1.59 at $9.00, with 3,805,161 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ABSI is 7.481931; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is +2.7784 at $15.59, with 3,661,043 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RUN is 7.895757; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.8624 at $39.06, with 3,576,007 shares traded. This represents a 9.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is -1.91 at $154.20, with 3,068,374 shares traded. SPCX's current last sale is 88.11% of the target price of $175.



Churchill Capital Corp XI (CCXI) is +1.3469 at $11.77, with 2,910,557 shares traded.



Novartis AG (NVS) is +0.13 at $153.51, with 2,176,311 shares traded. NVS's current last sale is 108.11% of the target price of $142.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1 at $4.99, with 1,218,324 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.29% of the target price of $7.



Infleqtion, Inc. (INFQ) is +0.2395 at $16.20, with 816,499 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFQ is in the "strong buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.0394 at $2.12, with 710,285 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 94.2% of the target price of $2.25.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.11 at $10.97, with 623,664 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 64.53% of the target price of $17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.