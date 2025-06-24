Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 24, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, CRCL, TQQQ, TSLQ, TSLA, RZLV, HIMS, BBAI, AMRZ, CHWY, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 214.98 to 22,071.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 149,673,509 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.5596 at $14.86, with 19,552,305 shares traded. This represents a 136.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.64 at $21.48, with 7,050,127 shares traded. This represents a -.19% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is -17.13 at $246.32, with 5,094,652 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.2193 at $76.92, with 5,060,758 shares traded. This represents a 119.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.57 at $14.65, with 3,861,604 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.86 at $355.54, with 3,573,407 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 117.92% of the target price of $301.5.



Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) is +0.2508 at $2.29, with 3,161,670 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RZLV is in the "strong buy range".



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.8299 at $42.81, with 2,446,143 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 99.56% of the target price of $43.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.08 at $4.26, with 2,175,161 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 85.2% of the target price of $5.



Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) is -0.34 at $51.65, with 1,652,057 shares traded.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is -0.86 at $42.50, with 1,211,271 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHWY is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.46 at $114.55, with 955,805 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 69.85% of the target price of $164.

