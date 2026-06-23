Pre-Market
AIXI

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 23, 2026 : AIXI, BOLD, SPCX, SQQQ, TQQQ, NOK, TSLL, AMC, INFQ, QBTS, SMR, VICI

June 23, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -891.64 to 29,455.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 279,838,318 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

XIAO-I Corporation (AIXI) is +0.2193 at $3.28, with 25,246,339 shares traded.

Boundless Bio, Inc. (BOLD) is +1.138 at $2.54, with 13,569,495 shares traded. BOLD's current last sale is 63.45% of the target price of $4.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is -0.7699 at $153.83, with 13,273,727 shares traded. SPCX's current last sale is 87.9% of the target price of $175.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +3.11 at $40.04, with 10,168,844 shares traded. This represents a 11.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -6.96 at $75.62, with 9,111,222 shares traded. This represents a 111.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.8 at $13.63, with 8,929,196 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.7552 at $12.61, with 6,494,630 shares traded. This represents a 31.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.65 at $2.11, with 6,058,182 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 93.78% of the target price of $2.25.

Infleqtion, Inc. (INFQ) is +0.59 at $14.80, with 2,846,576 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFQ is in the "strong buy range".

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.48 at $24.95, with 2,009,208 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.54 at $10.70, with 1,972,479 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 62.94% of the target price of $17.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.22 at $26.31, with 1,915,221 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AIXI
BOLD
SQQQ
TQQQ
NOK
TSLL
AMC
INFQ
QBTS
SMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.