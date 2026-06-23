Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 23, 2026 : AIXI, BOLD, SPCX, SQQQ, TQQQ, NOK, TSLL, AMC, INFQ, QBTS, SMR, VICI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -891.64 to 29,455.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 279,838,318 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



XIAO-I Corporation (AIXI) is +0.2193 at $3.28, with 25,246,339 shares traded.



Boundless Bio, Inc. (BOLD) is +1.138 at $2.54, with 13,569,495 shares traded. BOLD's current last sale is 63.45% of the target price of $4.



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is -0.7699 at $153.83, with 13,273,727 shares traded. SPCX's current last sale is 87.9% of the target price of $175.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +3.11 at $40.04, with 10,168,844 shares traded. This represents a 11.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -6.96 at $75.62, with 9,111,222 shares traded. This represents a 111.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.8 at $13.63, with 8,929,196 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.7552 at $12.61, with 6,494,630 shares traded. This represents a 31.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.65 at $2.11, with 6,058,182 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 93.78% of the target price of $2.25.



Infleqtion, Inc. (INFQ) is +0.59 at $14.80, with 2,846,576 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFQ is in the "strong buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.48 at $24.95, with 2,009,208 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.54 at $10.70, with 1,972,479 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 62.94% of the target price of $17.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.22 at $26.31, with 1,915,221 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.