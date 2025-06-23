Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 23, 2025 : TSLL, HIMS, SQNS, SQQQ, CRCL, TQQQ, NVDA, RZLV, TSLA, NIO, BBAI, OSCR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.33 to 21,639.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 167,837,627 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.31 at $12.67, with 14,274,803 shares traded. This represents a 101.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -14.22 at $50.00, with 9,810,409 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 116.28% of the target price of $43.



Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) is +0.19 at $2.12, with 7,946,133 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQNS is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $22.85, with 6,173,157 shares traded. This represents a 6.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +12.42 at $252.70, with 4,431,244 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.02 at $72.43, with 4,119,240 shares traded. This represents a 106.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.4501 at $142.40, with 3,343,533 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) is +0.34 at $2.26, with 3,091,617 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RZLV is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.04 at $326.20, with 2,925,500 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 108.19% of the target price of $301.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $3.43, with 1,324,104 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 85.75% of the target price of $4.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.0998 at $3.90, with 1,284,064 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 78% of the target price of $5.



Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is -0.8 at $20.42, with 1,276,887 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 127.63% of the target price of $16.

