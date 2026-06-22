Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 22, 2026 : CRMT, NOK, SPCX, INTC, TQQQ, APGE, ETHA, AMC, NEE, CWAN, SMR, HLN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 79.22 to 30,485.41. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 154,374,212 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) is +0.95 at $3.35, with 29,455,836 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CRMT is 22.032453; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.33 at $13.82, with 8,349,136 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is -7.62 at $177.38, with 5,529,809 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCX is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +3.48 at $137.47, with 4,584,227 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.0903 at $83.96, with 3,876,643 shares traded. This represents a 135.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) is +42.44 at $132.82, with 3,587,537 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for APGE is 9.35984; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is +0.43 at $13.31, with 3,311,833 shares traded. This represents a 14.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.14 at $2.97, with 2,123,549 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 132% of the target price of $2.25.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +0.19 at $86.94, with 2,017,197 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) is +0.17 at $24.46, with 1,998,768 shares traded. CWAN's current last sale is 99.63% of the target price of $24.55.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.1804 at $11.56, with 1,547,294 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 68% of the target price of $17.



Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.06 at $8.90, with 1,035,280 shares traded. HLN's current last sale is 78.76% of the target price of $11.3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.