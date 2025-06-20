Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 20, 2025 : TSLL, CRCL, SQQQ, TQQQ, ABSI, CONL, NVDA, OSCR, DHR, BBAI, APH, QBTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 59.22 to 21,778.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 92,106,366 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.42 at $12.79, with 13,272,705 shares traded. This represents a 103.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +28.06 at $227.65, with 7,061,159 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1098 at $22.39, with 4,739,188 shares traded. This represents a 4.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.43 at $73.89, with 3,986,057 shares traded. This represents a 111.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Absci Corporation (ABSI) is +0.21 at $2.96, with 3,374,098 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ABSI is 10.151617; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (CONL) is +2.66 at $36.22, with 3,041,256 shares traded. This represents a 293.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.19 at $145.29, with 3,001,495 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is +2.76 at $21.53, with 2,107,429 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 134.56% of the target price of $16.



Danaher Corporation (DHR) is +0.56 at $195.00, with 1,716,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DHR is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.0512 at $4.01, with 1,445,122 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 80.22% of the target price of $5.



Amphenol Corporation (APH) is unchanged at $93.65, with 1,343,240 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APH is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.2024 at $15.91, with 749,178 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

