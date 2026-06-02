Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 2, 2026 : NOK, MRVL, NVDA, SPCE, TSLL, INTC, HPE, NOWL, RKLZ, RDW, NIO, NU

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -6.17 to 30,507.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 133,672,993 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.4691 at $16.72, with 14,771,250 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +40.25 at $259.68, with 10,927,292 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.9 at $227.26, with 7,031,708 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -1.19 at $6.33, with 5,551,899 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.16 at $14.63, with 5,487,117 shares traded. This represents a 65.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -1.286 at $108.04, with 4,996,883 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 134.22% of the target price of $80.5.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +12.75 at $59.75, with 4,872,197 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF (NOWL) is -0.93 at $7.70, with 3,298,655 shares traded. This represents a 120.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RKLB ETF (RKLZ) is -0.1 at $2.28, with 2,834,891 shares traded. This represents a 36.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.075 at $20.76, with 2,428,876 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.205 at $6.19, with 1,969,692 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.36% of the target price of $7.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.94 at $12.05, with 1,967,950 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.