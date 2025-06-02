Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 2, 2025 : TSLL, CLF, APLD, NVO, SQQQ, GOOGL, BBAI, NVDA, TQQQ, MP, NIO, QBTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -93.33 to 21,247.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 85,499,739 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.38 at $14.53, with 10,868,759 shares traded. This represents a 131% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is +1.46 at $7.29, with 5,914,878 shares traded. CLF's current last sale is 97.2% of the target price of $7.5.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is +0.9398 at $7.77, with 5,312,067 shares traded. APLD's current last sale is 77.7% of the target price of $10.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +0.34 at $71.84, with 4,863,090 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 70.43% of the target price of $102.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.4 at $24.13, with 4,594,409 shares traded. This represents a 6.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -3.96 at $167.78, with 3,656,946 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.1301 at $4.03, with 3,195,707 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 80.6% of the target price of $5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.84 at $134.29, with 3,126,953 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.3. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.15 at $68.85, with 2,199,562 shares traded. This represents a 96.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



MP Materials Corp. (MP) is +1.51 at $23.30, with 1,155,327 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MP is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $3.56, with 961,991 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/3/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.22 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.23 at $16.10, with 907,740 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.