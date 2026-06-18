Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 18, 2026 : CAST, WPRT, INTC, SPCX, SQQQ, NVDA, NOK, PFE, NIO, INFY, SMR, STLA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 495.96 to 30,166.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 226,794,147 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



FreeCast, Inc. (CAST) is +6.9114 at $12.06, with 47,706,777 shares traded. CAST's current last sale is 201.02% of the target price of $6.



Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) is +0.7 at $2.56, with 42,419,510 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for WPRT is 28.026323; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +11.305 at $132.41, with 10,593,613 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 147.12% of the target price of $90.



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is -4.97 at $186.85, with 10,047,886 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCX is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.8326 at $37.69, with 4,682,053 shares traded. This represents a 4.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.45 at $207.10, with 3,351,042 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.175 at $14.01, with 2,500,981 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.42 at $25.50, with 1,773,935 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 91.07% of the target price of $28.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $5.18, with 1,699,434 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74% of the target price of $7.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.45 at $11.25, with 1,625,723 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 80.36% of the target price of $14.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.3005 at $10.64, with 1,436,173 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 62.59% of the target price of $17.



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.17 at $6.30, with 1,352,637 shares traded. STLA's current last sale is 80.77% of the target price of $7.8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.