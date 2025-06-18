Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 18, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, TQQQ, HOOD, MRK, UNH, BBAI, TSLA, NVDA, RBLX, SNOW, CRCL

Pre-Market
June 18, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 50.68 to 21,769.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 70,783,460 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.13 at $12.07, with 10,375,904 shares traded. This represents a 91.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1202 at $22.35, with 4,701,305 shares traded. This represents a 3.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.48 at $74.04, with 2,847,310 shares traded. This represents a 111.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +0.17 at $75.12, with 2,595,580 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.28 at $78.00, with 2,552,184 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is -1.77 at $307.10, with 2,242,904 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.05 at $4.10, with 2,027,331 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $5.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.75 at $318.10, with 1,959,558 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 105.51% of the target price of $301.5.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.44 at $144.56, with 1,950,614 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +0.57 at $101.69, with 1,319,894 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is +1.52 at $210.97, with 1,059,020 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.58. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +3.9 at $153.05, with 1,026,350 shares traded.

