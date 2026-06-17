Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 17, 2026 : UTSI, SPCX, NOK, SQQQ, TQQQ, INTC, TSLL, SMR, RDW, FIG, BMNR, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 208.41 to 30,176.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 110,753,941 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



UTStarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) is +0.94 at $3.90, with 14,956,919 shares traded.



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +3.9 at $205.70, with 9,018,270 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.36 at $14.34, with 5,356,333 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.6 at $37.75, with 3,470,824 shares traded. This represents a 4.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.24 at $81.17, with 2,824,526 shares traded. This represents a 127.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +3.8073 at $120.86, with 2,496,539 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 134.29% of the target price of $90.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.23 at $13.22, with 2,480,023 shares traded. This represents a 37.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.1597 at $10.05, with 2,018,896 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 59.12% of the target price of $17.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.15 at $13.65, with 829,236 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



Figma, Inc. (FIG) is +0.6 at $18.58, with 752,773 shares traded. FIG's current last sale is 54.65% of the target price of $34.



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is -0.2 at $16.01, with 665,345 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0103 at $5.00, with 663,353 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.42% of the target price of $7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.