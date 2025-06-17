Pre-Market
IMRX

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 17, 2025 : IMRX, TSLL, VERV, RUN, SQQQ, TQQQ, KO, CRCL, DIS, QBTS, BBAI, NIO

June 17, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -78.16 to 21,859.41. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 181,023,973 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) is +0.1109 at $2.48, with 14,725,576 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMRX is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1302 at $12.81, with 8,810,522 shares traded. This represents a 103.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV) is +4.93 at $11.20, with 7,289,881 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VERV is 7.333988; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is -3.43 at $6.21, with 5,861,807 shares traded. RUN's current last sale is 56.45% of the target price of $11.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.27 at $22.09, with 4,894,481 shares traded. This represents a 2.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.88 at $74.92, with 3,949,860 shares traded. This represents a 114.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.05 at $70.47, with 1,711,789 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +6.27 at $157.33, with 1,466,825 shares traded.

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.9 at $118.58, with 1,265,081 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.06 at $16.06, with 1,186,363 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.06 at $4.08, with 1,162,302 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 81.6% of the target price of $5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $3.55, with 1,120,352 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.75% of the target price of $4.

