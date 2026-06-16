Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 16, 2026 : SPCX, RXT, SLBT, NOK, TSLL, VXUS, TQQQ, NIO, RDW, BMNR, SPCE, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -51.76 to 30,492.16. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 178,318,315 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +8.61 at $201.11, with 23,830,823 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) is +1.5934 at $7.51, with 13,824,433 shares traded. RXT's current last sale is 150.17% of the target price of $5.



SL Science Holding Limited (SLBT) is +8.53 at $11.86, with 10,598,530 shares traded.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.0999 at $14.72, with 4,779,403 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.28 at $13.61, with 4,442,028 shares traded. This represents a 41.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is +0.52 at $87.50, with 4,175,183 shares traded. This represents a 32.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.01 at $84.60, with 3,133,015 shares traded. This represents a 136.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $5.08, with 1,704,666 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 72.57% of the target price of $7.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -0.31 at $14.52, with 1,645,594 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.14 at $17.25, with 1,172,605 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -0.09 at $3.47, with 855,554 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 111.94% of the target price of $3.1.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.11 at $10.53, with 835,386 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 61.94% of the target price of $17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.