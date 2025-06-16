Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 16, 2025 : DWSN, TSLL, SQQQ, KWM, TQQQ, SRPT, BAC, CRCL, IONQ, JCI, ACHR, QBTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 169.75 to 21,800.79. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 138,471,908 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) is +5.73 at $7.10, with 16,868,877 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DWSN is 13.126113; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.5312 at $13.18, with 11,754,534 shares traded. This represents a 109.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.55 at $22.21, with 5,130,313 shares traded. This represents a 3.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



K Wave Media, Ltd. (KWM) is +1.1814 at $4.08, with 4,332,005 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.77 at $74.60, with 3,530,539 shares traded. This represents a 113.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is -13.22 at $22.96, with 2,944,996 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SRPT is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.33 at $44.42, with 2,483,782 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +15.251 at $148.81, with 2,080,592 shares traded.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.38 at $37.46, with 2,050,603 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is +1.05 at $103.02, with 1,935,158 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JCI is in the "buy range".



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.47 at $10.46, with 1,902,234 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.58 at $15.75, with 1,602,654 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

