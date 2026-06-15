Pre-Market
CAST

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 15, 2026 : CAST, SPCX, NOK, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLL, ETHA, RDW, SMR, FPS, BMNR, SPCE

June 15, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 616.63 to 30,252.58. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 201,308,140 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

FreeCast, Inc. (CAST) is +2.89 at $4.44, with 72,989,299 shares traded. CAST's current last sale is 74% of the target price of $6.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +8.8999 at $169.85, with 11,549,880 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCX is in the "strong buy range".

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.27 at $15.07, with 9,116,129 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +4.84 at $82.36, with 5,532,500 shares traded. This represents a 130.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.52 at $37.52, with 4,857,064 shares traded. This represents a 2.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.38 at $13.97, with 4,721,677 shares traded. This represents a 45.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is +0.74 at $13.31, with 3,948,609 shares traded. This represents a 14.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.5096 at $15.63, with 2,347,757 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.4597 at $10.35, with 1,973,468 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 60.88% of the target price of $17.

Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (FPS) is +2.42 at $61.45, with 1,723,790 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FPS is in the "buy range".

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +1.0605 at $17.17, with 1,450,096 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.0543 at $3.96, with 1,274,430 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 132.14% of the target price of $3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CAST
NOK
TQQQ
SQQQ
TSLL
RDW
SMR
FPS
BMNR

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