Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 13, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, ACHR, TQQQ, NVDA, TSLA, TSLQ, OKLO, NIO, GME, BBAI, QBTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -234.04 to 21,679.28. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 123,302,422 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.32 at $11.87, with 21,477,795 shares traded. This represents a 88.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.76 at $22.68, with 10,622,275 shares traded. This represents a 5.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -1.75 at $9.98, with 8,749,063 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.56 at $73.13, with 6,377,436 shares traded. This represents a 108.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.88 at $143.12, with 5,959,647 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.17 at $314.94, with 3,598,351 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 104.46% of the target price of $301.5.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is +0.51 at $19.16, with 3,030,868 shares traded. This represents a 25.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is -3.98 at $60.50, with 2,913,157 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OKLO is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1 at $3.52, with 2,189,596 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88% of the target price of $4.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is +0.13 at $22.27, with 1,828,745 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 164.96% of the target price of $13.5.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.0801 at $3.75, with 1,681,246 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 75% of the target price of $5.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.3901 at $15.49, with 1,457,814 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

