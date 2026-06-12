Pre-Market
SPCE

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 12, 2026 : SPCE, NOK, RKLZ, RDW, TQQQ, TSLL, SQQQ, RKLB, BAC, INTC, SMR, XOM

June 12, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 18.91 to 29,465.09. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 262,369,675 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -0.78 at $4.95, with 13,009,297 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 165% of the target price of $3.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.13 at $14.22, with 6,973,700 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RKLB ETF (RKLZ) is -0.135 at $2.35, with 5,989,934 shares traded. This represents a 40.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -0.53 at $16.56, with 5,812,175 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.64 at $76.65, with 5,375,705 shares traded. This represents a 114.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.21 at $13.33, with 4,965,985 shares traded. This represents a 38.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.33 at $40.50, with 4,682,380 shares traded. This represents a 10.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) is +3.23 at $118.01, with 3,205,797 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RKLB is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.2786 at $55.44, with 2,766,081 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -1.0599 at $115.90, with 2,536,072 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 139.64% of the target price of $83.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.3 at $9.87, with 2,423,454 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 58.06% of the target price of $17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -1.058 at $145.54, with 1,245,069 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 85.11% of the target price of $171.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SPCE
NOK
RKLZ
RDW
TQQQ
TSLL
SQQQ
RKLB
BAC
INTC
SMR

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