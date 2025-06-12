Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 12, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, CVAC, TQQQ, BA, NVDA, TSLA, GME, BBAI, QBTS, JPM, HPP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -57.22 to 21,803.58. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 263,688,138 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.49 at $12.29, with 18,586,836 shares traded. This represents a 95.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.38 at $22.44, with 5,689,690 shares traded. This represents a 4.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is +1.26 at $5.33, with 5,293,154 shares traded. CVAC's current last sale is 101.52% of the target price of $5.25.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.25 at $73.95, with 3,814,081 shares traded. This represents a 111.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -16.15 at $197.85, with 3,716,607 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.97 at $140.86, with 3,679,936 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -6.22 at $320.21, with 3,257,245 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 106.21% of the target price of $301.5.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -4.65 at $23.90, with 2,325,517 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 177.04% of the target price of $13.5.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.0399 at $3.69, with 1,807,297 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 73.8% of the target price of $5.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.13 at $16.40, with 1,751,784 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -1.72 at $266.43, with 1,126,113 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JPM is in the "buy range".



Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) is +0.01 at $2.49, with 1,099,519 shares traded. HPP's current last sale is 83% of the target price of $3.

