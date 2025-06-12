Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 12, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, CVAC, TQQQ, BA, NVDA, TSLA, GME, BBAI, QBTS, JPM, HPP

June 12, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -57.22 to 21,803.58. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 263,688,138 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.49 at $12.29, with 18,586,836 shares traded. This represents a 95.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.38 at $22.44, with 5,689,690 shares traded. This represents a 4.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is +1.26 at $5.33, with 5,293,154 shares traded. CVAC's current last sale is 101.52% of the target price of $5.25.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.25 at $73.95, with 3,814,081 shares traded. This represents a 111.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -16.15 at $197.85, with 3,716,607 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.97 at $140.86, with 3,679,936 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -6.22 at $320.21, with 3,257,245 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 106.21% of the target price of $301.5.

GameStop Corporation (GME) is -4.65 at $23.90, with 2,325,517 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 177.04% of the target price of $13.5.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.0399 at $3.69, with 1,807,297 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 73.8% of the target price of $5.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.13 at $16.40, with 1,751,784 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -1.72 at $266.43, with 1,126,113 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JPM is in the "buy range".

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) is +0.01 at $2.49, with 1,099,519 shares traded. HPP's current last sale is 83% of the target price of $3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSLL
SQQQ
CVAC
TQQQ
BA
NVDA
TSLA
GME
BBAI
QBTS
JPM
HP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.