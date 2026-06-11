Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 11, 2026 : SMCI, SQQQ, TSLL, WBX, TQQQ, VRA, NVDA, NOK, ORCL, RDW, SNOW, LYG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 213.08 to 28,721.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 132,821,094 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is unchanged at $29.27, with 19,462,649 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 86.09% of the target price of $34.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.09 at $44.16, with 7,047,392 shares traded. This represents a 20.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.19 at $12.23, with 6,180,611 shares traded. This represents a 27.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is -0.19 at $2.54, with 5,746,103 shares traded. WBX's current last sale is 50.8% of the target price of $5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.67 at $70.94, with 5,514,249 shares traded. This represents a 98.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) is +0.34 at $3.52, with 4,940,518 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.63 at $202.05, with 4,585,406 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0405 at $13.44, with 3,609,149 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -19.21 at $182.05, with 2,616,437 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.32 at $15.19, with 1,971,010 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -0.9 at $239.00, with 1,854,341 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.51. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".



Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is +0.05 at $5.21, with 1,336,456 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYG is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.