Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 11, 2025 : TSLL, KBSX, TSLA, GRAB, GOOGL, SQQQ, QBTS, CRM, IONQ, BBAI, BDX, SLB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 105.23 to 22,047.15. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 147,453,003 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.64 at $13.39, with 31,802,860 shares traded. This represents a 112.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



FST Corp. (KBSX) is +0.63 at $2.19, with 12,283,538 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +8.21 at $334.30, with 6,902,581 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 110.88% of the target price of $301.5.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.07 at $4.75, with 5,994,128 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.49 at $179.09, with 4,513,151 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $21.88, with 4,225,444 shares traded. This represents a .64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.4599 at $17.39, with 2,853,358 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is +0.67 at $268.89, with 1,954,224 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.7141 at $41.45, with 1,738,765 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.0398 at $3.81, with 1,083,188 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 76.2% of the target price of $5.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is unchanged at $175.00, with 851,658 shares traded. BDX's current last sale is 89.29% of the target price of $196.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is +0.23 at $35.75, with 658,844 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".

